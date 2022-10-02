October 2, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary.

Russian media have shown eerie footage of nuclear mushroom clouds as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for “draconian measures” to win over Ukraine.

Horrifying footage broadcast by NTV showed nuclear explosions and the “Armageddon” aftermath. NTV, classified by the British as a propaganda channel, is owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom. Gas supplies to Italy were cut off.

The Russians gave the broadcast the following title: “On the eve of nuclear conflict – how weapons of mass destruction became part of the geopolitical game”.

Putin’s ally: It’s time to think about using nuclear

This happened with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, one of Vladimir Putin’s key allies. Called the Russian PresidentConsider declaring martial law in border areas and deploying small-scale nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

In the broadcast, speakers blamed the West for talking too much about nuclear war, while Vladimir Putin continues to threaten nuclear holocaust, writes Daily Mail.

