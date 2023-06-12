Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary.

We have already written about the release of Ms Blahotat by Ukrainian troops. However, it appears that this is not the only solution brought under control.

Both pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian war bloggers reported that Ukrainians had breached the front line in the Donetsk region over the weekend. The breakthrough may have taken place in Velika Novosilka to the south, where Blahotatne is located, the capture of which was confirmed by video by the Ukrainian military.

The town of Blahotatne, Donetsk Region, south of Velika Novosilka, was liberated by the 68th Jaeger Brigade. We visited them recently, class squad! Continue 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0B8fdE6OKY — Noel Reports 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 11, 2023

That the record was actually made there, A Earth confirmed Confirmed by a blog dealing with the localization of geographic locations.

The pro-Ukrainian site, Tender, summarized the information released so far and wrote that the breakthrough may have taken place on a front of about 20 kilometers, and that the Ukrainians may have occupied the settlements of Neskuchne and Novotonekt. It seems certain that fighting has already taken place in these settlements as well.

Since both parties are already complaining, I will also publish the information I have collected. There is a delay in this information anyway, so OPSEC is not compromised. Almost the entire forward defense line of the Russian army near Velika Novosilka – about 20 km long –… pic.twitter.com/QHbDr5y4hq — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) June 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram site Rybar Wrote about it, a breakthrough has indeed occurred. They reported that Novodonic had indeed been attacked by the Ukrainians, but had been held off by Russian infantry and artillery.

On the other hand, they also confirmed that Blahodatné and Neskucsné were occupied by Ukrainians and, almost without any fighting, the defenders of the settlements “had to retreat to more favorable positions” because of the danger of being surrounded. According to Ryber, attacks in Donetsk continue, and Ukrainian artillery is increasingly active in Zaporizhzhia in addition to Donetsk, and Ukrainians are gathering more and more armored combat vehicles there, from which, according to them, a major offensive in the direction of the Orehov settlement may be launched in the future.

How important can it be?

Defense policy expert Attila Temko, head of the Matthias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Geopolitical Workshop, wrote about the turning point. In his Facebook post wrote: Ukrainians claim their troops have occupied 95 square kilometers south of Velika Novosilka.

What does that mean? Not much more – behind the occupied are more and more Russian defense lines and the Russians are not surrounded

– He added, and then pointed out: it is impossible to say at the moment what the outcome of the Ukrainian counter-offensive will be.

In this article we wrote about how the Russians prepared for the attack in recent weeks and how deep they dug in.