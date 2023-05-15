Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Germany on May 14, where he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He also held a joint press conference with the latter in Berlin, Germany Der Spiegel According to his coverage, Zelensky first diplomatically thanked Berlin for donating 2.7 billion euros to Ukraine, making Germany a total of 17 billion euros in aid to the country already struggling against Russian aggression.

Since then, the Ukrainian president has often talked about what kind of additional support Ukraine needs: fighter jets. In this regard, he turned to Olaf Scholz, who indicated that he was seeking his help in this, while Scholz often highlighted the weapons his country had used to help Ukraine.

When asked by a journalist, Zelenkszij also spoke

Ukraine is ready to make peace, but only if it is based on the ten points they have laid out.

Among other things, they demand that Russia leave the country. On the other hand, according to him, the war will definitely continue for some time, but at the same time, as he said, they are ready for negotiations on their terms.

Olaf Scholz spoke about peace as he thinks Ukraine is ready for it, but at the same time it is important that the parties make such peace, and there is no more frozen conflict between warring parties.

In addition, the Ukrainian counteroffensive was mentioned, although the president did not reveal many details: he said that the fighting is taking place only in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, and that the war will not spread to Russia.

We are not attacking Russian territories, we are liberating our legal territories. We don’t have time and energy [Oroszország megtámadására – szerk.]. We are preparing an operation to liberate the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine

he said.

The Ukrainian president will also travel to Aachen on Sunday, where he will be honored by Olaf Scholes.