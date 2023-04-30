Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Together with its allies, the Czech Republic will look for ways to increase ammunition exports to Ukraine, Czech President Peter Pavel said in Prague.

Petr Pavel and Zuzana Caputová made a 3-day working visit to Ukraine from Friday to Sunday. After returning to Prague, Peter Pavel held a press conference at the Kbely military airport.

According to the president, there is a severe shortage of ammunition in Ukraine, which prevents a counteroffensive against Russian invaders to regain control over Ukrainian territories.

What Ukraine needs most at the moment is ammunition. There is a critical shortage of ammunition, limiting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself effectively and mount a successful counteroffensive.

Peter Pavel told reporters at the military airport in Prague. The president sees the Russians using four to five times more ammunition per day than the Ukrainians.

“We will find a way to increase the supply of ammunition from our own resources,” said Peter Pavel. He also said he wanted to negotiate with the allies because they were supplying the Ukrainians with highly effective weapons but only limited amounts of ammunition. “It makes no sense,” the Czech president said.

The president added that ammunition used in old, Soviet-made weapons is no longer available in the Czech Republic, but other countries still have enough of it. “These munitions are mostly found in countries that used Soviet weapons,” said Peter Pavel.