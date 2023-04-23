Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary.

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described new sanctions against “those who invest in and support Russian aggression.” He first said it was another set of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex, this time adding 322 companies to the sanctions list.

Two other sanctions lists include individuals and legal entities that help evade sanctions against Russia, own property of war criminals, and “participate in the destruction of freedom in Russia and on our soil.”

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian sanctions packages are elaborately developed and coordinated with partners:

One of our most important joint tasks is to eliminate all opportunities to evade Russian sanctions. Any Russian system that allows sanctions to be circumvented adds time to this war, giving the aggressor an opportunity.

Zelensky also noted that global containment measures against Russia’s nuclear industry had begun:

“This industry not only creates resources for the occupier’s budget, but also helps other states with “energy nuclear programs” to depend on their territory. For the Kremlin, all energy is a weapon. Nuclear power is a weapon for them. This is what is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia is using as a weapon to threaten the world. Britain, It is good that America, France, Japan and Canada have formed an alliance to eliminate the nuclear industry of a terrorist state from the world market”.

Sanctions on the nuclear industry are coming

As is known, on Friday, April 21, officials of the European Commission and ambassadors of 27 EU member states discussed the next economic sanctions imposed on Russia in Brussels. Ahead of the hearing, Warsaw presented an unofficial document that would be used to assess whether member states are prepared to allow Russia’s nuclear industry, for which the Poles also proposed a possible route.

The non-paper Euractive, registered by the Baltic states in addition to Poland, will primarily allow the Russian state agency Rosadam.

Although Germany has now backed the Polish proposal, several states may reject the proposal: a total of 15 Russian nuclear reactors operate in five member states that cannot replace Russian nuclear fuel with another, including Hungary. However, Hungary and Box expansion will be exempted from the sanctions, according to the release.