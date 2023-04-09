Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

In his Easter message to the world on Sunday, Pope Francis asked Russians to “seek the truth” about their country’s war in Ukraine. The head of the Catholic Church called for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians after the latest violence.

On the Catholic Church’s most important holiday, after noon Mass, the Pope delivered his traditional Easter message and apostolic blessing urbi et orbi (addressed to the city, meaning Rome and the world) from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. The Vatican estimates the crowd at around one lakh.

Help the dear Ukrainian people on the way to peace and shine the Easter light on the people of Russia!

– he said.

The Pope asked God to “give comfort to the wounded and all those who have lost their loved ones to the war, and to return the prisoners safe and sound to their families.” He added:

Open the hearts of the entire international community and try to end this war and all conflicts and bloodshed in our world.

As he does every Easter, the 86-year-old church leader spoke for peace in the Middle East, citing recent acts of violence in Jerusalem and cross-border firefights involving Israel, Lebanon and Syria, MTI wrote.