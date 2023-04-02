Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

He said Russia’s winter offensive fell short of the Kremlin’s goal of capturing Ukraine’s Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, by March 31. In its latest report The Institute of Military Science (ISW) in Washington cited Russian, Ukrainian and Western sources.

Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov announced on December 22 that Russian forces were focusing their attention on capturing the Donetsk region. Russian forces then launched their winter offensive in early February, ISW said.

In an April 1 intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defense wrote that “after eighty days, it is increasingly clear that Gerasimo’s plan has failed.”

Ahead of Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, Russian military bloggers have expressed concern over whether Russian forces will be able to complete their offensive in Bagmut and Avkivka in the Donetsk region.

Militia bloggers are said to be disappointed that the winter offensive did not bring any decisive success, and believe that a large-scale offensive cannot proceed unless Russia controls the said settlements in the coming weeks.