March 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Arzu 12 mins ago 1 min read

Russia and China have not established a military alliance and are not threatening anyone, but the West is building new, global axes, President Vladimir Putin said on Rossiya 1 television in Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin spoke on his Sunday program.

“We have military cooperation [Kínával], we’re not hiding it. Everything is transparent, there is no secret. We also have military cooperation and conduct exercises. […] We will continue all this, everything is transparent, but this is not a military alliance,” Putin said in the program.

Citing unnamed Western analysts and political scientists, the Russian president, on the other hand, countered that the West was “creating new axes” just as the “fascist regimes of Germany and Italy and militarist Japan” had done in the 1930s. He condemned efforts to create a “global NATO” that would include New Zealand, Australia and South Korea. He recalled that earlier in the year, a British-Japanese agreement had been reached regarding military cooperation.

He believed that the United States was “cutting the wood under itself” by preventing some countries, including Russia, from using the dollar for settlement, and pointed out that national currencies, including the yuan, were also suitable for such purposes. According to Putin, those who say that Moscow may fall under Beijing’s influence are “not skeptics, but envious”. He pointed out that the European economy is much more dependent on China than on Russia.

See also  The oldest and most complete mummy to date has been discovered in Egypt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Wagner group plays dirty games with the Russian minority

8 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Do we need so many grocery stores? | G7

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Here’s what Putin said when he announced the deployment of tactical nukes to Belarus

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

12 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

The Swiss regulator says Credit Suisse could face disciplinary action

13 mins ago Izer
3 min read

After Johnny Depp Amber Heard, Gwyneth Paltrow’s big courtroom drama

19 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Extreme horizons in space can pull quantum states into reality: ScienceAlert

24 mins ago Izer