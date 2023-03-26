Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Russia and China have not established a military alliance and are not threatening anyone, but the West is building new, global axes, President Vladimir Putin said on Rossiya 1 television in Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin spoke on his Sunday program.

“We have military cooperation [Kínával], we’re not hiding it. Everything is transparent, there is no secret. We also have military cooperation and conduct exercises. […] We will continue all this, everything is transparent, but this is not a military alliance,” Putin said in the program.

Citing unnamed Western analysts and political scientists, the Russian president, on the other hand, countered that the West was “creating new axes” just as the “fascist regimes of Germany and Italy and militarist Japan” had done in the 1930s. He condemned efforts to create a “global NATO” that would include New Zealand, Australia and South Korea. He recalled that earlier in the year, a British-Japanese agreement had been reached regarding military cooperation.

He believed that the United States was “cutting the wood under itself” by preventing some countries, including Russia, from using the dollar for settlement, and pointed out that national currencies, including the yuan, were also suitable for such purposes. According to Putin, those who say that Moscow may fall under Beijing’s influence are “not skeptics, but envious”. He pointed out that the European economy is much more dependent on China than on Russia.