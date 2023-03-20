Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

The monastery at the Bechersk Lavra church and the monastery complex in Kiev will not be closed, but the liturgical language will no longer be Russian, but Old Slavic and Ukrainian, Metropolitan Yepiphany, head of Ukraine’s official Orthodox Church, announced over the weekend. news.

“There is no question of closing the monastery, ceasing prayers, services and monastic life. Comparing the current events with the past persecution of the church by the Communist authorities is an unfair manipulation. It seems especially cynical coming from the mouth of a religious leader closely associated with the Communist Party,” said Zebifanij, who invited the priests of the Lavra.

Contribute to the process of liberation from the Moscow yoke.

He added: The Moscow Church in Ukraine is not canonical, and according to him, everyone can see how the Kremlin uses spiritual life against the Ukrainian people. He assured the faithful to all who follow the canon and principles Tomos (Proclaiming the Independence of the Ukrainian Church) requirements, they reject the illegal power of Moscow, they can continue their service in the Lavra.

“We will use all our abilities and powers to protect them from the intimidation of the former head of the Lavra. The current affairs of the monastery will be handled by those who know its traditions and life, who have the appropriate skills and who do not contaminate themselves with piety in the Russian world,” Yepifani said.

Priests loyal to Moscow must leave by the end of March



Metropolitan Pavlo, head of the Kyiv Lavra, announced on Monday that the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church sect loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate do not want to leave the Lavra. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko previously said that monks and priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church loyal to Moscow must leave all premises of the Bechersk Lavra by the end of March.

Ukrainska Pravda reported: As of February 23, the SBU had initiated nearly sixty criminal proceedings against pro-Moscow priests, and more than 350 church buildings and 850 people had been thoroughly investigated. Courts have so far delivered verdicts in seven criminal cases.