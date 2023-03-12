Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Pope Francis announced that preparations are underway for a meeting with Russian Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem, RIA Novosti news agency reported Sunday, adding that Leonid Sevastyanov, head of the World Federation of Russian Orthodox Old Believers, has been in correspondence with the leader. of the Catholic Church.

Recently – a week ago – he wrote to me about arrangements for a meeting in Jerusalem. He said that he considered Patriarch Kirill as his brother and that there was complete agreement between them

– The news agency quoted Sevastianov.

Last year, the possibility of a second meeting between Pope Francis and Kirill, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, was raised, but ultimately did not happen. Where possible, they mentioned Jerusalem, then the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, which was again renamed Astana, where the head of the Catholic Church participated in a meeting of leaders of world religions and traditional religions.

Kirill canceled participation in the Kazakhstan Forum. Metropolitan Antony (Zevryuk) of Volokolamsk, head of the Department of External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, previously told RIA Novosti that a possible meeting of church leaders in Jerusalem was blocked by the Holy See. According to the Metropolitan, the Vatican is considering the possibility of an exchange of views in the spring.

The Pope and Patriarch met for the first time on February 12, 2016. The event was considered historic because it was the first time since the Great Schism in 1054 that the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the more populous Orthodox sect had private talks with each other.