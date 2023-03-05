Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information has announced that Ukrainian comedian Andriy Shekhal has left Ukraine.

The well-known comedian had earlier revealed that he left the country on the minister’s permission – despite having already received three call-up letters for the army.

Shekel wrote that he wanted to live his life “as a free man in a comfortable psychological environment” and received permission from the Ministry of Culture. He said he considered Ukraine an “imaginary” country and felt no guilt that his comrades were dying on the front lines as he fled.

In response, the ministry declared that Shekel had violated the law by leaving the country permanently. As written, the comedian only received permission to perform abroad, for which he temporarily leaves the country.

The comedian’s actions are unacceptable now that Ukraine is at war and the majority of the population is willing to stay in the country and defend the government.

– the ministry wrote, and later said that they would learn from the case and initiate some legal changes. On the one hand, they toughen the penalties against those who leave the country, and on the other hand, they make it more difficult for the victims of being forced to obtain such permits.