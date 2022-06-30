If there was a neighbor like Russia at the end of the street, 59-year-old Vitas Krutzinska would not rest much. “Players look great at night,” he says, pointing to a green space behind the adjoining home garden. CNN.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a small town inhabited by Krutzinska NATOAnd within the European Union, but one of the hottest borders in the world, the Svalbard Corridor. This sixty-mile stretch of land is located between Russia’s heavily guarded, nuclear-armed Baltic region of Kaliningrad and its ally Belarus.

The pass, which many analysts consider a weak point within NATO, was squeezed between Kremlin troops. They fear that if Ukraine fails, it will cut itself off from the Baltic states and Russia will go their way.

The Soviet occupation inflicted deep wounds on this part of Europe. In the 1940s and 1950s, the Soviets forcibly deported tens of thousands of Lithuanians to the Siberian and Northern Kulaks. Nearly 30,000 Lithuanian prisoners were killed in forced labor camps.

This is one of the reasons for the distrust of the Lithuanians, which is why more and more people have joined the army guarding the border since the war began. Since the first days of the war in Ukraine, the number of new recruits each month has risen from ten to more than a hundred.

We remember the Soviet occupation, we do not want to be occupied anymore. We are independent people

Said one of them.