June 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index newsletter on Thursday.

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

If there was a neighbor like Russia at the end of the street, 59-year-old Vitas Krutzinska would not rest much. “Players look great at night,” he says, pointing to a green space behind the adjoining home garden. CNN.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a small town inhabited by Krutzinska NATOAnd within the European Union, but one of the hottest borders in the world, the Svalbard Corridor. This sixty-mile stretch of land is located between Russia’s heavily guarded, nuclear-armed Baltic region of Kaliningrad and its ally Belarus.

The pass, which many analysts consider a weak point within NATO, was squeezed between Kremlin troops. They fear that if Ukraine fails, it will cut itself off from the Baltic states and Russia will go their way.

The Soviet occupation inflicted deep wounds on this part of Europe. In the 1940s and 1950s, the Soviets forcibly deported tens of thousands of Lithuanians to the Siberian and Northern Kulaks. Nearly 30,000 Lithuanian prisoners were killed in forced labor camps.

This is one of the reasons for the distrust of the Lithuanians, which is why more and more people have joined the army guarding the border since the war began. Since the first days of the war in Ukraine, the number of new recruits each month has risen from ten to more than a hundred.

We remember the Soviet occupation, we do not want to be occupied anymore. We are independent people

Said one of them.

See also  It was as if the price of oil had gone up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Putin threatened new NATO members

9 hours ago Arzu
10 min read

World: US troops arrive in Eastern Europe, Ukraine exchanges significant number of prisoners – Summary of the war on Wednesday

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Big Opportunity: According to analysts, the sector will be a big winner in the coming years

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index newsletter on Thursday.

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Gazprom shares drop after canceling its dividend for the first time since 1998

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Meghan Markle reports on bullying buried by the palace and he is ‘terrified of disturbing or provoking Harry and Meghan’

2 hours ago Muhammad
5 min read

Ice Age wolf DNA reveals that dogs originally belonged to two separate groups of ancient wolves

2 hours ago Izer