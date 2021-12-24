December 24, 2021

Index – Abroad – Russian mercenaries gather in eastern Ukraine

Arzu 26 mins ago 1 min read

News agency sources justify the arrival of reinforcements on the grounds that separatists want to increase security against Ukraine. On the contrary, US intelligence knows that the attackers were Russians early next year.

Several mercenaries told Reuters that three of them also provided details of the offer they had received from recruiters. In any case the tenants did not make it clear who they were representing.

They gather everyone with war experience

One of the mercenaries said he accepted the offer and admitted that he had previously fought for the Russians in Ukraine and Syria. However, not all mercenaries said they were aware of the motive for the attack and that their recruitment helped for defensive purposes.

Another source related to the mercenaries said that the mercenaries would receive special training and carry out sabotage operations to destabilize Ukraine.

In a statement to Reuters, the Russian government denied any involvement with the mercenaries or the private tenants who used the mercenary’s services.

This is the first time we’ve heard about this and we do not know how reliable this information is

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He added: “There have never been Russian professional soldiers or the army in eastern Ukraine Consultants And Moscow has no plans to send them there. In contrast, the Kiev government claims that there are Russian regular forces with separatists in eastern Ukraine.

(Via Reuters)

(Cover: Maxar Technologies / Reuters)

