Index – Abroad – Putin: Ukrainians are more afraid to board Western tanks than Russian tanks.

The president noted that Ukraine has high reliance on Western arms supplies, especially long-range missiles: “Well, yes, they are damaging them, but such weapons cannot hold us back,” the president was quoted as saying. Toss Russian state news agency.

The Ukrainians may have lost hundreds of tanks since June

“The same applies to foreign-made tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Since June 4, when Ukraine launched its counteroffensive, our forces have destroyed a total of 311 Ukrainian tanks. A third of these were Western-made, and the enemy also lost Panther tanks” – he added.

Vladimir Putin has said he believes Ukrainian soldiers are afraid to use Western tanks because they are the main targets of the Russian military.

I can say that Ukrainian soldiers often refuse to enter Western tanks, which is a very unpleasant development for them. These tanks burn better than the well-known T-72

– He noted.

Tanks play a key role in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, recalling that in June Kiev requested additional Leopard tanks from Germany to support its ground forces with firepower in operations against Russian troops. Al Arabiya.

The Russian president also sent a message to Zelensky

The head of state also responded to what was said at the NATO summit in Vilnius. “Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO poses a security threat to Russia, and one of the reasons for launching a “special military operation” in Ukraine is precisely the risk of Ukraine joining NATO,” Vladimir Putin stressed to Russia 1 TV’s Pavel Zarubin. Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin In an interview with the creator of his magazine show.

I strongly believe that joining NATO will not increase Ukraine’s own security and will make the world more vulnerable in general and lead to further tensions in the international arena. Ukraine has the right to security, but it should not destroy the security of other countries

– He insisted President.

Vladimir Putin’s comments came after a NATO summit in Vilnius, where Ukraine’s membership application was discussed at length and Kiev was assured that membership would be formalized once the war in Ukraine ends.

The Russian president is also at a technical conference on Thursday spoke. In his speech, he explained that Russia is not ready to back down “even if the country’s enemies believe it.”

Instead of isolating itself from other countries, choosing its own path, Russia continues to move forward, Vladimir Putin said.

