Index – Abroad – Putin needs money, he collects the debts of the West

The new decree complements the eighth point of another decree issued at the end of March. From April 1 They can only pay for gas in rubles.

According to the previous decree, Western countries unfriendly to Russia must open ruble accounts in Russian banks to pay for the gas.

The ruble fee will come into effect from April 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allowed countries that buy Russian gas to pay debts accumulated so far in foreign currency, but Russian gas will still remain. Pay in rubles. To the President of the Russian Federation Decree No. of December 30. 992 Decree No. dated March 31. Amended at 172:

On the special procedure for fulfillment of obligations of foreign buyers and suppliers of Russian natural gas.

Settlements may be made in the foreign currency specified in the contract in a special account opened by an authorized bank at the request of the Russian supplier. The loan related to gas supply shall be deemed to be repaid after crediting the foreign buyer’s financial account.

At the same time, “the repayment of the debt to the foreign customer under the natural gas supply contract serves as the basis for the continuation of natural gas supply by the Russian supplier, if the foreign customer does not comply with the procedure specified in the decree. ,” says the document signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Most people converted to rubles

However, Moscow compromised with its partners regarding the currency of the contracts: buyers must transfer foreign currency (usually dollars or euros) to Gazprombank, which buys rubles on the stock market and transfers them to special accounts of importers. Payment is made. In addition, Russia continues to supply gas in quantities and prices stipulated in previously concluded contracts.

The European Commission initially took the position that the system violated sanctions, and then proposed new regulations that would allow European importers to continue paying for Russian gas without violating the sanctions imposed on Moscow and opening bank accounts in the currency specified in the payment agreement.

On March 23, President Putin announced that Russia would accept the price of natural gas in rubles from countries deemed unfriendly in connection with the war against Ukraine, including all EU member states.

The president has already pointed to the fact that the list of Russian exports traded for rubles is expanding.

Putin justified the need to switch to the ruble by saying that some states were using their currency as a “weapon”, so it would not make sense for Russia to use it as a solution. He noted that Western companies have refused to fulfill their obligations arising from contracts with Russian clients, and that the assets of the Russian Central Bank in dollars and euros have been frozen as part of the sanctions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June that the majority of Gazprom’s European customers had switched to paying for gas in rubles.

(Cover image: Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP)