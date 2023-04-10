Index – Abroad – Putin is sick, doctors are alerted

SZVR says it can get direct information on the Russian president’s position from sources close to the Kremlin. Interesting statements about the Russian president have been made many times before (and there were times when the Kremlin denied them).

The Telegram site has now reported that the Russian president required immediate medical attention on Sunday morning. As written:

Putin complained of severe headaches and blurred vision, unable to feel his tongue, and numbness in his right arm and right leg.

After that, Kremlin experts gave him first aid and then a thorough medical examination. After the examination, he was prescribed medication and advised to cancel all performances and rest for the next few days.

According to SZVR, meanwhile, the Russian president’s health improved by noon, and by evening he was completely stable, by which time the doctors had calmed down.

However, the case has caused consternation among Putin’s closest allies.

According to the Telegram site, doctors previously indicated that the Russian president’s health was deteriorating, but the president’s circle and family did not take these predictions seriously. Now, however, they have advised Putin to seek medical advice and rest – but to no avail. After the Russian President’s health improved, he decided not to accept the doctors’ advice regarding rest despite his family urging him.

According to SZVR, Putin is not resting much, he already had a short meeting with military and political leaders on Sunday evening. At the meeting, he asked the leaders when they would be able to show the “successes” in eastern Ukraine that they had previously promised (ie, the capture of Bahmut, Avdizhivka, and other settlements). However, he mostly received only excuses in response.

In the evening, his head started to hurt again, but after taking the medicine he was able to sleep.

Putin’s allies fear his sudden death

Finally, SZVR wrote, Putin now has a tough week with a lot of events and meetings, most of which he cannot cancel. In some cases, he can be replaced by his double, but the Kremlin is careful about this, because the lookalike sometimes betrays himself by his behavior.

The temporary but rapid decline in the President’s health has left those close to him extremely nervous. In the event of Putin’s sudden death, they would all find themselves in an unknown situation in which their own lives would be at stake.

– summarized the developments SZVR.

