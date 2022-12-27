Index – Abroad – Putin and Lukashenka dot the eyes

According to Russian public media, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday evening, where they agreed on a number of issues, thus

Yesterday we agreed on many things that will be finalized by our governments. We have found a solution for everything, no vague questions

– said the President of Belarus after the conversation with Putin.

Economic Union established

The Russian news agency did not write about what exactly the two leaders agreed to, but they were able to move forward with their deal late last year. It was signed by Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in November last year. Two states Economic Union Establishing a treaty, thus binding their countries closely Political and economic cooperation. The Major parts of the agreement establishing the union of the two states will be implemented between 2021 and 2023.

That’s what Putin thought thenThat’s it The signing of the Integration Decree is a step that will benefit the people of both countries. Apart from the agreement, the two leaders agreed on the concept of migration policy and endorsed military doctrine.

This includes EU government projects

Integration of monetary systems,

General principles for collection of indirect taxes,

A general approach to pension and social security issues,

The fight against terrorism and

Mutual access to public procurement.

These so-called plans aim to unify the two countries’ monetary and economic policy and currency, and more importantly, unify their laws.

(Cover Image: Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Butyin on December 27, 2022. (Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Danichev/Kremlin/Reuters)