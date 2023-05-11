Index – Abroad – Prime Minister of the Hungarian nation gave a sharp response to the candidate ranking

As we already reported, Slovak President Zuzana Caputová announced on Sunday afternoon that she would hand over the administration of Slovakia to a government of experts until early elections. He asked Lajos Odor, the deputy head of the Slovak National Bank, to lead the country.

Lajos Odor revealed on Slovakian TA3 television that he has been preparing for the post of prime minister in an expert government for months.

“I have not taken a paragraph in my biography that I am the prime minister,” the future prime minister noted, adding that he considered calming the tense social situation to be his most important task.

The interview revealed that Kabutova and Odor jointly decided who could enter the government. “I had veto power over ministers and I proposed most of the ministers. “The election was joint, but the responsibility rests with the President of the Republic,” the prime ministerial candidate noted.

Figo didn’t fit into his skin again

Lajos Odor indicated that he is aware that his future government has little chance of gaining confidence in the Slovak parliament, but that this has not deterred him from his goals.

“We want to help vulnerable social groups, in relation to inflation, but also in relation to other social problems. However, I am not a supporter of uniform subsidies that go equally to everyone, I think we should help those who really need it,” said the future executive prime minister.

Zuzana Caputová spoke of: she did not consider it a mistake that she did not personally inform Robert Figo about the planned system of professional government.

“It was absolutely clear that such a conversation was pointless, that he was spreading lies about me, and that he considered the government a representative of a foreign power,” Kaputova was quoted as saying. parameter.

Figo Lajos also called Ador a Soros agent because he teaches at the Central European University, founded by György Soros in Budapest, now Vienna, CEU.

Thanks to Robert Figo for his government’s nomination of me for the post of Vice-President of the Slovak National Bank

– Odor responded when asked what he thought of Figo’s ranking.