As we reported in the index, on June 4, Russian partisans fighting for Ukraine carried out another operation on the territory of Russia. The Russian Voluntary Unit, made up of Russian citizens operating independently of the Ukrainian government, has already carried out attacks on Russian soldiers on several occasions.

At the same time, Sunday’s attack differed from previous Russian guerrilla operations in which Poles also took part.

One of the Polish commercial television channels, A Bolsad He writes that many members of the Polish volunteer unit, created in February of this year – consisting of former Polish soldiers and, according to the portal’s description, under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in the chain of command – took part in it. Action, and seriously: the Polish Volunteer Division confirmed their participation on its own Telegram page.

Everyone asks us a question, whether we took part in the operation in the Belgorod region … The answer is clear, of course!

– Read the message seen by the portal, while the Russian partisans wrote that they participated in the operation with them because they were connected by personal friendship with military ties.

By the way, they also uploaded a video on their Telegram page, in which they say that they fought in the Russian settlement of Sebekino.

But who are these Polish mercenaries?

Polish Volunteer Division Poland Onet According to his information, it was created in February of this year, and it did not belong to the foreign volunteer corps created after the war, but was created as a separate brigade reporting directly to the Ukrainian National Defense. Legion is Russian and created on the model of the Belarusian legions.

As the Polish newspaper wrote in its February article, only people who have received military training and are not struggling with drug or alcohol addiction can apply for the Polish Legion. Additionally, regarding the legion, it is mentioned,

Its members are subject to stricter regulations than Ukrainian soldiers, so that the Russians cannot use them for propaganda purposes.

According to the portal’s coverage, the Legion was created by a Polish citizen, who cannot be named for security reasons, consists exclusively of Poles, and unlike the International Legion, they do not carry out front-line military service, but their main task is “reconnaissance and diversion.”