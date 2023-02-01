Index – Abroad – Peter Tarjani: Even Hungary cannot stay out of this war

Both sides’ forces are preparing for a clash, a sort of calm before the storm on the front lines, defense policy expert Peter Tarjani said on the current state of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the front lines. He emphasized: Russia has much larger reserves than Ukraine, but this is true only in terms of military reserves. From a political point of view, Ukraine is better.

An important question is how much this war is currently accepted in Russia and Russian society, and how much it will be in the next period. It largely depends on how successful the Russian actions will be.

The question is how much the victories, combined with heavy losses or potential defeats, will shake President Putin’s hold on power

Peter Tarjani said. He added: The cracks in Russian society are visible, there are many dead and wounded, and this war is already carrying Russian society. This causes a kind of social tension in which the peaces that have worked to some extent in Russia are increasingly dysfunctional.

Arms exports also represent the position of NATO member states

Western support for Ukraine is implicitly aimed at preventing Russia from winning the war.

The US, NATO allies and the West want Russia not to win this war, Ukraine to be independent and Ukraine to fight for NATO.

Peter Tarjani said. Approximately 300 tanks will be delivered to Ukrainian forces over the next 10-12 months, along with hundreds of armored personnel carriers and armored personnel carriers for infantry divisions. According to Peter Tarjani, all this is important because an all-out war is raging on the Russian-Ukrainian front, meaning all powers have their part in the fight.

It was created consciously, Ukrainians asked for support in it

– The expert highlighted, adding: Russia knows that if these devices come to the front line on the Ukrainian side, “they will be in trouble.” At the same time, the arrival of military equipment does not mean that Ukrainians will immediately be able to use tanks and weapons, since the current exports have a different technology than the previous ones. In the first concessions, some NATO countries handed over known Russian technology to the Ukrainians, as they also used Russian military technology.

Hungary also could not stay out of the war

We do not need to participate militarily in this war, but Hungary cannot stay away from this war.

– Peter Tarzani emphasized the economic war affecting the energy sector and many other areas. By voting for sanctions in the past, the expert believes, “Hungary believes there is a Western interest and supports it.”

This war was started by Russia. It is a war of aggression and aggression, in which the nation of Ukraine is fighting for its life. In this, the West chose a set of values ​​and aligned itself with Ukraine. In this, Hungary is playing a strange game, which in some circumstances is incomprehensible, both to our allies and to Ukraine

A defense policy expert said.

The front line shows:

Why were Ukrainian-Hungarian relations tense;

what directions the Russian-Ukrainian war could set for the next decades;

Why Putin’s Power Is Decaying

