Index – Abroad – Peter Szjardo: What happened in Stockholm was shameful and disgusting

Turkish authorities launched an investigation Friday after Kurdish protesters hanged an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm on Thursday. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson described the incident as “very serious”. Stockholm’s accession to NATO It is a subversive act against the country and threatens the security of the country.

As a result of the case, the Turkish Foreign Ministry requested the Swedish ambassador in Ankara, Staffan Herrstrom. Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lawyer, Huseyin Aydin, confirmed on Twitter that a criminal complaint had been filed against the perpetrators together with the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office. Aydin said the operation was apparently organized by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin described the execution as “disgusting and disgusting”. In his Twitter post, he warned that Sweden must act on the matter or expect any progress on NATO membership. Also, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, announced the cancellation of the Swedish Speaker’s visit to Ankara next week.

Peter Szijardo spoke

Peter Szijardo is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told MTI on Friday that Kurdish demonstrators in Stockholm on Thursday strongly condemned the dangling of a doll at the feet of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a joint press conference with Turkish Education Minister Mahmud Ösert in Budapest, the head of the ministry said what happened was shameful and disgusting and should be spoken against as firmly as possible.

He underlined: Such cases are outrageous, it is unacceptable to joke about executing anyone, not to mention that such an act is very disrespectful not only to the President of Turkey, but also to the Turkish people.

Therefore, I believe it is reasonable to expect that such actions will not take place in the EU, which prides itself on its own moral standards.

he said.

Peter Szijardo said Hungary expects local authorities to find the culprits. “Of course, our solidarity and sympathy is with the Turkish people and President Erdogan,” he added.

Turkey refuses to accept Sweden’s request to join NATO

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in mid-May last year because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. At present, Turkey is not ready to ratify the accession protocols necessary for NATO accession. The Turkish leadership justifies its delay by claiming that both candidate countries support “terrorist organizations” such as the PKK.

By the end of June, the dispute is likely to be resolved. However, Turkey now believes in it specifically Sweden is still not doing enough to agreement. Among other things, Ankara is demanding the extradition of alleged terrorists.

(Cover photo: Péter Szijjártó on October 12, 2022. Photo: Martin Divisek / EPA / MTI)