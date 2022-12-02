Index – Abroad – Paris Airport Gets a New Name

From Saturday, for one week, the visual identity of France’s largest airport and the sixth largest in the world will change, reminding us that we can create a society that welcomes people with disabilities to better integrate into society. Everyone’s involvement, the foundation wrote in a statement.

The temporary name change is visible on the exterior facades of Terminals 2A and 2B and the interior of Terminals 2E and 2F. Passengers traveling on flights from Francophone countries are greeted by Air France-KLM flight attendants in French and English at Paris-Anne-de-Calle Airport.

The temporary renaming of the airport is a historic and unprecedented tool in our terminals, drawing attention to the necessary teaching of the foundation and the cause it represents to our French and foreign passengers.

– said Augustine de Romanat, President of the Paris Airport Board, in the announcement.

According to Jean Vendroux, president of the Anne de Gaulle Foundation, “the time has come for a paradigm shift for better support for the disabled, but for the betterment of society as a whole.” Charles and Yvonne de Gaulle’s youngest daughter, Anne de Gaulle (1928–1948), was born with Down syndrome. A foundation bearing his name was established in 1945 by his parents to support people with disabilities.