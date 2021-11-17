Index – Abroad – Overseas News About Corona Virus – Wednesday In Index!

Index too Reported After the initial successful defenses the second wave pushed India’s health system to its knees, and the spring epidemic hit the country unexpectedly: intensive hospital departments were exhausted, oxygen was depleted, new crematoriums were built and hundreds of people were buried in rapid burial construction.

According to Reuters, in the federal state of Bihar, especially in the state health facility at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), the good has already been seen well. Learning from the tragedy of the spring wave, the government has spent heavily on infrastructure development at a hospital that previously served 800 beds and millions.

JLNMCH has installed new ventilators, expanded the number of staff, doubled the capacity of the intensive care unit, increased the number of beds and made it possible to deliver oxygen through hundreds of beds.

Not only was this hospital “well” with infection. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been accused of hacking the health care system, has begun to pay for the sector to have at least one ventilator in every 750 hospital districts in India. Delhi has bought 4,000 such machines in recent months. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post They are in thousands in foreign warehouses.

The Government of India has decided to renovate the old hospitals or build new ones. About $ 9 billion has been set aside for this, with at least two hospital beds per thousand.

India is one of the lowest spending countries on health in the world. As the central government seeks to raise health spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, Delhi wants to change that.

Return to Bihar: In 2018, there were only about 80 large district hospitals in the 99 million state. Now, it has decided to build 1,600 new hospitals.

(Reuters)