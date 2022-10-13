Index – Abroad – One of Angela Merkel’s last secrets leaked

The document was approved by the outgoing administration government on October 26 last year, which was still headed by Angela Merkel, but Olaf Scholes was vice chancellor at the time, writes the summary. Politics. The controversial reference to increased threats posed by increasingly aggressive Russian gas exports to Germany in recent years is rather naïve. He also dismissed Polish and Ukrainian concerns and warnings that connecting Nord Stream 2 to the system would greatly increase Vladimir Putin’s blackmail capabilities.

Overall, the assessment concludes that Nord Stream 2 “does not pose a threat to the security of German and EU gas supplies”. From the point of view of the security of energy supply, the government document also reads that a possible failure of the transport systems does not pose a real threat to the markets of Germany or neighboring countries.

The assessment is denied based on what is happening in Germany now that the Russian gas supply to Germany has been cut off, because Germany has a gas shortage and an energy crisis, energy prices are rising at a crazy pace, to compensate – for homes and businesses. – He recently had to announce a rescue package totaling 65 billion euros to the Berlin government.

This political bomb came at the wrong time

The political bomb was detonated by a journalist from Der Spiegel who had already tried to obtain the document, which had not been released by the government because of encryption. He eventually threatened the cabinet with a lawsuit, and as a result, the assessment was finally declassified. The case comes at a very bad time for Chancellor Scholz, who said two days ago,

He was always certain that Putin would eventually use energy exports as a weapon.

Scholz’s statement was immediately met with a series of criticisms, not forgetting that he had also held a high position in the previous German government. Until the beginning of the year, it can be very well documented how he defended and supported the North Stream 2 in his speeches. It is true that the alleged government assessment was prepared by the Industry Ministry, then headed by Peter Altmaier, and he took over the ministry from Angela Merkel’s CDU. But questions still remain as to how much the then vice chancellor, Olaf Scholes, was involved in the approval of the government document.

The government in Berlin retracted this dubious assessment two days before war broke out in Ukraine and ultimately did not give the green light to Nord Stream 2.

(Cover photo: Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin on August 18, 2018