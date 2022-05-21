May 21, 2022

Index – Abroad – Oliver Stone says Putin had cancer but is cured

Most recently, Christopher Steele, a former MI6 agent in the UK, said he was president of Russia. Is seriously ill and requires constant medical treatment. In this regard, Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone – in the immediate vicinity of the Russian president for two years and He also made a series of documentaries with him – He is now talking about the ill health of the Russian president in a podcast.

Mr. Putin had cancer, but I know he defeated the disease

Said the stone Lex Friedman, an American artificial intelligence researcher of Russian descent, at an event.

The director did not disclose exactly what cancer Putin is battling, but acknowledged that he had not met with the Russian president for three years, meaning there was no recent information about his health.

Oliver Stone on the show He described it as wellHe said the Russian president had “lost contact with the people” during the corona virus outbreaks, when he was isolated from his immediate environment and could receive false data from intelligence, so he misjudged the situation in Ukraine before the start of the war.

The Hollywood filmmaker said that between 2015 and 2017, when he was president of Russia, he was “a rational, peaceful man, a true patriot who works for the good of the Russian people.”

It has nothing to do with the mad, reckless assassin like Hitler and Stalin as the media now portrays him.

Said Oliver Stone.

Here you can watch an almost two hour conversation with a sentence about Putin’s illness in 1 hour 5 seconds:

(Cover: Vladimir Putin. Photo: Contributor / Getty Images)

