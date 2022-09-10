Index – Abroad – now officially III. Charles is the King of the United Kingdom

At St James’s Palace, the monarch’s official home, the Council of Review, which includes members of the royal family, the Prime Minister, leading politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury, was officially announced by Benny Mordant, Speaker of the House of Commons II. Death of Elizabeth.

Charles Philip Arthur George is now proclaimed III. In the name of King Charles governs. Her son Prince William signed the declaration in the presence of Prime Minister Liz Truss and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Benny Mordant, chairing the event, listed next steps for the declaration, including ordering it to be read in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and firing salutes in Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

The Privy Councilors left the gallery where the announcement was made and went to the throne room, where III. Karolyi officially announced the death of his “beloved mother, the Queen”.

The whole world sympathizes with me in this irreparable loss to us all. my mother He gave an example A lifetime of love and selfless service. His reign was unparalleled in duration, dedication and piety. Even as we mourn, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the royal duties and heavy responsibilities that now fall upon me. In accepting this responsibility, I will seek to follow the inspiring example set by upholding constitutional government and strive for the peace, harmony and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations around the world. I know that in this I shall be supported by the love and loyalty of my people, of whom I am ruler, and that in the discharge of these duties I shall be guided by the advice of the Parliament elected by them. Through all this, I am greatly encouraged by the continuous support of my beloved wife. In return for my duties as Head of State and Head of State, I take this opportunity to confirm my desire and intention to continue the legacy of handing over to my Government a permanent income, including the Crown Estate, for the benefit of all. I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God to successfully complete the difficult task assigned to me for which I dedicate my entire life.

– he said.

The new monarch thanked his wife for her support before swearing to honor and protect the Church of Scotland.

Then, with military salute and fanfare, the proclamation was read on the balcony of St. James’s Palace, the text of which was as follows:

It pleased Almighty God to call to His Grace our late Queen of blessed and glorious memory. On Queen Elizabeth’s death, the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed only to Prince George Caroly of the Fulop Order. Therefore, we, the spiritual and temporal Lords of this Realm, the Members of the House of Commons and other members of his late Majesty’s Privy Council, the Representatives of the Realms and Territories, the City Councillors, the Citizens of London, and others, with the unanimous consent and consent of our tongues and hearts, Prince George Caroli of the Fulop Order Publish, with death, our only lawful and happy feudal lord, the late ruler of happy memory, III. Charles. By the grace of God, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we humbly submit our faith and obedience, we ask God, from whom reigns kings and queens, to bless his majesty with long and happy years, to reign over us.

Then the statement was made: God Save the King, and then the British National Anthem was played.

(Cover image: Charles III in London on July 14, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Brady – WPA Poole/Getty Images)