Index – Abroad – New World Record: Nepalis have climbed Mount Everest 26 times

The 52-year-old Serba Kami Rita climbed the 8,848.86-meter-high mountain in the traditional southeastern hills on Saturday, led by ten other Serba climbers.

Kami Rita broke her own record and set a new world record in trekking

The director general of the Ministry of Tourism in the capital, Kathmandu, said Taranath, an official.

Kami Rita’s wife Jangmu said she was happy with her husband’s performance.

The most popular route since 1953

The climbing trail used by Kami Rita was introduced in 1953 by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Nepal Serba, Tenzing Norgay, and has been very popular ever since.

As of May this year, Nepal had granted 316 permits to climb Mount Everest, up from 408 last year.

The Himalayan country is heavily dependent on foreign exchange earners, but it has been criticized for allowing more crowds in 2019, which has led to more climbers. Led to his death In the mountains. According to the database

So far 311 people have died in the mountains.

The Everest Since his first ascent in 1953, he has climbed 10,000,657 times from the Nepalese and Tibetan sides – many more, but Kami Rita is the first person to reach the summit 26 times.

Nepal decided to capture Russia Not allowedAnd continues to liberate Russian climbers to the Himalayas. Since the beginning of the year, three Russian climbers have gone to the summit and lost their lives. The TASZSZ The Russian news agency reports that the summit is on the rise

The Russian climber fell ill and died after being taken to camp.

