Index – Abroad – New news on the situation of missing children in the Colombian jungle.

As we wrote, four children – an eleven-month-old baby, four, nine and thirteen-year-old boys – were miraculously rescued from the Colombian Amazon on Friday afternoon local time, 40 days after their plane crashed. forest Three people including the pilot of the plane and the mother of the four brothers died tragically in this accident.

About five kilometers from the accident site, children were found malnourished and suffering from insect bites, but none of them were in critical condition.

According to experts, it is almost incomprehensible how the children survived the fierce storms in one of the most inhospitable regions of the Amazon, home to predatory animals and armed groups.

The children’s grandfather said his grandchildren are still weak, but they are happy to see their family again. BBC.

They don’t talk much, but they are already playing

The British Public Service Channel understands that the minors are not at risk and are in acceptable health.

Doctors found malnutrition and some soft tissue injuries, bite marks and skin lesions on their bodies.

As written, the brothers will undergo some medical tests, so if things improve, they could be released from the hospital in two or three weeks.

Babies need time to heal, but the fact that they are already talking and playing a bit is a positive thing.

How did they survive forty days in the jungle?

According to the chief of a nearby tribe, the reason the brothers survived was because the research team had previously abandoned many food items and the children had acquired ancient knowledge needed to survive. forest from their native ancestors.

Children are members of the Uitoto tribal group, so they learn to live in the forest from birth. The children’s grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, knew his grandchildren well in the forest, teaching them to hunt and fish there from a young age.

The children’s grandmother said that the eldest of four siblings used to take care of the other three children while their mother worked, so this also helped them survive.