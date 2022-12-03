Index – Abroad – NATO Enlargement: Is Finland Deviating from the Finnish Track?

The so-called “Finnish way” has been the foreign policy of the northern European country for more than half a century, in the framework of which it sought active neutrality between the two main camps of the Cold War conflict. Finland’s mediating role between the United States and the Russian Federation was expressed several times even after the end of the Cold War. Sauli Niinisto, who is still serving as President of the Republic of Finland, hosted a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018. The solution is obvious, Finland is a member of the European Union, a member of the Western alliance system, but at the same time it is connected to Russia by the longest border between European countries and an extensive historical past. In this regard, the eternal question arises:

Helsinki West?

Geographically, Helsinki is located east of Budapest. Also, according to Finns’ description, Hungary is a southern rather than eastern or central European country. However, it is worth briefly reviewing Finnish history in this regard, not only as a location of Finland’s western presence.

The independent state of Finland is a relatively recent historical development. According to official historical sources, at the beginning of the Middle Ages independent Finnish tribes came under the authority of Sweden from 1249.

A significant turning point came in 1809, when Finland became part of the Russian Empire as an autonomous province.

This was the era of the Grand Duchy of Finland. However, it is important to note that Russia tried to control more closely the Finnish territories that were already a conflict zone with the Swedish Empire.

Helsinki’s cityscape also reflects this geographical and historical situation on the border of two empires. In the center of the city, the Lutheran Cathedral (Duomikirke), which is the symbol of the city, and the equally iconic building, the Orthodox Uspensky Cathedral, rises above the city, a few hundred meters away. Also, in front of the cathedral, stands II in the main square (Senatintori, Senators’ Square). Statue of Tsar Alexander, Grand Duke of Finland.

The dilemma between West and East has become an everyday issue

The struggle between the so-called Reds (mainly the Social Democrats) and the Whites (the capitalist side) continued in the following period. The Reds were supported by the Soviets, while the Whites were primarily supported by the Germans. The whites won the civil war. Finland came under German interest, but sought to establish good relations with Sweden and Western powers, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

See also World: A man collides with a volcanic eruption in Hawaii Thus, between the two world wars, the establishment of Western relations began, which gained great importance during the later policy of active neutrality.

Called Next Milestone, it also has Hungarian features. It was a winter war. The Finnish-Soviet War took place between 1939-40. Although this is a side story from the point of view of events, it is worth mentioning the Hungarian assistance. The Hungarian public, sympathizing with the Finns, sought to ensure its support for the Nordic nation. Although Hungarian volunteer military units did not come to fight, the event had symbolic power and strengthened the favorable opinion of the northern country in the eyes of the international public of the time. In addition, the Finns are still grateful for the Hungarian gesture.

In the Winter War, the Finns inflicted heavy losses on the larger and better-armed Soviet forces, but eventually the small northerners were forced to make peace, at great cost to them. The northern European country had to give up 11 percent of its territory, and nearly half a million people were resettled from the occupied territories. Despite the peace treaty, a limited war against the Soviets continued until 1944.

The Karelian territories lost in the war have changed hands several times in the past, but in the Republic of Karelia, which today is part of the Russian Federation, the so-called Karjalian population (approximately 7.4 percent), as well as a small proportion of Finns (1.4 percent). The language and culture of the people of Karelia is very close to Finnish, but it is still considered a separate language and population. However, the affinity with Finnish is so strong that Elias Lonrod created the Finnish national epic, the Kalevala, from songs he collected in Karelia. This connection marks the interweaving of Finnish and Russian history and demographics, which continues to this day. Regarding Finnish-Ugric relations, we can also note that the relations of the two countries still intersect at several points.

While close to the Soviet Union, the Cold War and Finnish military resistance did not include Finland in the socialist camp.

Finlandization

Finland’s special status during the Cold War was described by the concept of so-called “Finnishization”. This era was marked by two presidents, Juho Gusti Pasikivi who ruled between 1946 and 1956 and Urho Kekkonen who ruled between 1956 and 1982. At the end of the 1960s, Kekkonen also wrote a book about this particular foreign policy, which was published in Hungarian in 1989 under the title “The Finnish Way” during the regime change. The foreign policy guidelines of the period are also referred to as the Pasikivi–Kekkonen doctrine, as it was initiated by Finnish President Pasikivi and continued by his successor, Urho Kekkonen. The doctrine aimed at the survival of Finland as an independent, democratic and capitalist economic state close to the Soviet Union.

See also Index - Abroad - According to Russia's ambassador to Hungary, Gosprom does not need to save anyone At the same time, it assumed an active mediating role between East and West.

Juho Gusti Pasikivi, President of the Republic of Finland between 1946-1956 and Urho Kaleva Kekkonen (L) left, President of the Republic of Finland between 1956-1982 Photo: Former Presidents of the Republic of Finland

In 1948, the Soviet Union and its western neighbors signed the Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance. This treaty became the guardian of peaceful coexistence. Both sides said they would not participate in an alliance directed against the other, and would respect each other’s internal affairs and not interfere. Therefore, during this period, Finland’s foreign and domestic policy was developed in such a way as not to harm Soviet interests. Regardless of whether it divided Western public opinion

As a result of Finland’s dual policy, the Finns were able to turn the situation to their advantage.

The economic aspect of this was that Finland established prosperous trade relations with its eastern neighbors and continued its industrialization. The small northern country plays a very active role in international relations.

In the spirit of active neutrality, Helsinki hosted international negotiations and major sporting events such as the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. The most important event of the Cold War era was the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE, later institutionalized as OSCE). In 1975, the so-called Helsinki Final Document played a significant role in easing the Cold War. The initiatives launched, the so-called “Helsinki Process”, are reminders of Finnish involvement. These include, among others, achievements made in the field of human and minority rights, as well as arms limitation agreements in the spirit of deterrence between the Western and Eastern camps.

The Finnish way after the Cold War

Later, during the regime change, in 1990, George Bush and Gorbachev met in Helsinki. Even in the post-Cold War decades the ideal of an active mediation role was not forgotten. It culminated in 2018, when Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin sat down at the negotiating table in the Finnish capital.

The end of the Cold War changed Finnish-Russian relations.

Finland’s economy was also affected by the collapse of its main foreign trading partner, the Soviet Union. After the crisis, Finland joined the European Union with Sweden in 1995 in the spirit of its clear western orientation.

However, Russia remained an important foreign trading partner. In this way Russia has become a state on the border of the European Union. Finland has tried to take a proactive role in developing a common EU foreign policy, within which it developed its Russia policy.

Cross-border regional cooperation was also implemented with EU support. Russian-Finnish cooperation continued not only within the framework of the European Union, but also in international forums such as the Arctic Council, the most important international forum for Arctic affairs, or a regional organization and the Northern European countries, the Euro-Arctic Council. , as well as the cooperation of the regions of Russia in the Barents Sea. Finland pursued a very active foreign policy within the framework of these international forums. The agreement establishing the Arctic Council itself, the Arctic Environmental Protection Strategy (AEPS), was signed in Rovaniemi, Finland, which was also a prerequisite for the United States and the Soviet Union to sit down at the negotiating table in Finland.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2014 caused the first break in Finnish-Russian relations, which were characterized by favorable conditions.

At that time, the Finnish people, who had basically rejected NATO membership, began to accept joining the international military organization, but this trend clearly turned into a favorable position only in 2022. Although a peace treaty has existed between NATO and Finland since 1994, on May 18, 2022, Finland officially requested to join the organization.

Finland celebrates its Independence Day a few days later on December 6. Santa doesn’t come that day, but on Christmas. On Independence Day, Finns celebrate their separation from Russia. On December 6, 1917, after the Soviet revolution, the Finns realized that the historic moment had come for their country to become an independent nation.

A hundred years from now, in 2022, Finland may become a member of the military bloc that has already severed ties with Russia. In this way, NATO will expand with another 1,300 kilometers of direct Russian border segments.

(Cover image: Finnish soldiers during a joint military exercise with Sweden and NATO in Varmto on June 11, 2022. Photo: Jonas Kratzer / Getty Images)