Index – Abroad – Myanmar army fires into crowd, kills up to 100

The BBC Myanmar edition, Radio Free Asia (RFA) and the Irrawaddy news website, citing reports from Sagaing residents, wrote that up to fifty people, including many civilians, may have died in the attack.

An eyewitness told the US news agency AP:

A fighter jet dropped bombs directly on the crowd.

The gathering was held in Basikji village in Sagaing district, 110 kilometers north of Mandalay, to inaugurate the local office of the opposition movement. An hour and a half later, they opened fire on people from a helicopter.

According to MTI report, around 150 people gathered for the inauguration. An eyewitness said the dead included women and 20-30 children. After transporting the wounded, a helicopter arrived, from which more people were shot.

This is not the first attack on civilians

In a statement broadcast by MRTV television, the spokesman for the military government, Major General Zaw Min Tun, acknowledged that the celebration participants had been attacked, but accused anti-government forces of waging a violent terror campaign in the region.

The army had earlier carried out several attacks in the area, killing many civilians. Usually such incidents create a lot of international sensation. The military junta has said that it is fighting against terrorists who are trying to destabilize the country.

In Myanmar Violence has been common since the military seized power in February 2021, jailing election winner Aung San Suu Kyi, until then de facto leader of the country, and tens of thousands of other opposition politicians or dissidents.