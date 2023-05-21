Index – Abroad – Mount Etna erupts, grounding air traffic

The 3,330-meter-high volcano erupts several times a year, spewing lava and ash above the Mediterranean island, Reuters reported. The last major eruption was in 1992.
🌋 El volcán Italiano Etna registra nueva eruption.
Volcanic rocks are thrown hundreds of meters with impressive force.
Disable Catania Airport
📹Video by Massimiliano Salfi (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/up4usyPAtF
— Carlos Martin Huerta (@carlosmartinh) May 21, 2023
Flights to and from the popular tourist destination of Catania will be suspended until normal safety conditions are guaranteed, the airport said on Twitter.
Cars in the city were covered in dark, granular dust, footage published in Italian media showed.
The AP According to the news agency, there have been no reports of injuries so far. According to their observations by the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), increasing tremors have been recorded in recent days, while residents of the towns of Atrano and Bianca reported hearing loud explosions from the volcano.
