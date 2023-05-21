May 21, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Mount Etna erupts, grounding air traffic

Arzu 10 mins ago 1 min read

The 3,330-meter-high volcano erupts several times a year, spewing lava and ash above the Mediterranean island, Reuters reported. The last major eruption was in 1992.

Flights to and from the popular tourist destination of Catania will be suspended until normal safety conditions are guaranteed, the airport said on Twitter.

Cars in the city were covered in dark, granular dust, footage published in Italian media showed.

The AP According to the news agency, there have been no reports of injuries so far. According to their observations by the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), increasing tremors have been recorded in recent days, while residents of the towns of Atrano and Bianca reported hearing loud explosions from the volcano.

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Mount Etna erupts, grounding air traffic

10 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

China fails to check Micron’s products in a security review, and is blocking some purchases

13 mins ago Izer
5 min read

May December for the Oscars? Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore for Best Actress – Variety

14 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Why are insects attracted to artificial lights?

21 mins ago Izer