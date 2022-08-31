Index – Abroad – Mikhail Gorbachev dies

This evening, after a long and serious illness, Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died

– Moscow Medical Hospital announced Tuesday evening, Russian state news agency According to his statement.

Vladimir Putin also spoke

Russian President condoles the death of Mikhail Gorbachev Reuters According to the presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

And he added: The Russian president will convey his condolences to Gorbachev’s relatives in a private message on Wednesday morning.

He was already rumored to be ill

In recent months, Mikhail Gorbachev was repeatedly reported to be seriously ill. On a Russian Telegram site in June wrote about it, but the TASZSZ news agency denied it based on its own information.

However, in early August, one of his Hungarian friends confirmed that the former Soviet president was indeed suffering from a serious illness.

He has been in the hospital for months and his speech is so bad that you have to be careful to understand him on the phone. He is so depressed that he has not left Moscow for ten years, and his relationship with his family is not good. He doesn’t think it’s good for him to come here anymore, and lately he’s been saying that he can’t wait for the day he meets Raisa again. [23 éve meghalt feleségével – a szerk.]

– Then he said János Zolcer is the television producer of the flick.

His funeral will be held in Moscow

The Reuters According to the Russian news agency TASSZ, Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife at Novozhievichi Cemetery in Moscow.

He is glorified in the West, a divisive figure in Russia

Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev was born on March 2, 1931 in the border region of Stavropol. In the village of Privolnoje, in a farming family. In 1950, he joined the Law Faculty of Lomonosov University in Moscow and joined the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) as an undergraduate. After his university years, he returned to his homeland in 1955, where he became First Secretary of the Party Committee of the Stavropol Territory in April 1970, after holding Komsomol and party posts. Along with a law degree, he also graduated in agricultural economics in 1967.

In 1971, he was elected to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. In 1978, he became the KB secretary responsible for agriculture, and from October 1980 he was able to participate in meetings of the highest party body, the Political Committee (PB), as a full-fledged permanent member. He reached the top at an unusually young age in Soviet terms, at the age of fifty-four: elected to the Central Committee of the CPSU on March 11, 1985, on the recommendation of Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, after the death of Viktor Chernyenko. General Secretary.

In the second half of the 1980s, with the emergence of Mikhail Gorbachev, an economic and political change in direction began. The possibility of an impending collapse of the system too. Shortly after coming to power, Gorbachev had to face the fact that decades of planned economy were not living up to expectations, and it was not uncommon for stores to run out of basic foodstuffs in the Soviet Union.

The Soviet occupation of Afghanistan (1979-1989) also contributed to the disintegration of the system. Gorbachev announced reforms (perestroika, glasnost) and tried to change the Soviet economic-political system, but this proved insufficient to stop the process:

Gorbachev finally resigned as Soviet President on December 25, 1991. The following day, the Soviet Union was officially dissolved.

While Gorbachev is admired in the West for his peaceful activism, he was less popular in Russia. Many accused him of betraying his country and not doing everything to keep the state confederation alive.

He feared that an entire civilization could be wiped out in a new Cold War

CNN recalled that Gorbachev gave them a major interview in 2019 he said: The United States and Russia – despite the deterioration of the relationship between the two countries – must work to avoid a new cold war, as it could have more serious consequences than the previous one.

This will lead to a hot war that will destroy the entire civilization. This should not be allowed to happen

Gorbachev said.

The former Soviet president also expressed hope that he could revive the disarmament treaty he signed with President Ronald Reagan in 1987 — a reference to the nuclear weapons treaty. to the INF TreatyIt’s almost 2019 for both the US and Russia declared void.

In the interview, Gorbachev stressed: In his opinion, the ultimate goal of international arms treaties should be the complete disarmament of nuclear weapons.

According to a documentary made about him, he ended his life a broken man

