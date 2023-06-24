Index – Abroad – Last conversation between Hungarian pilots of crashed plane and air traffic controller

As the Index previously reported, a small plane crashed in Sweden and its two Hungarian passengers were found dead on Monday. The propeller sports plane crashed into the sea near the village of Arkosund, 120 kilometers southwest of Stockholm.

It was later revealed that two employees of Wizz Air had died. According to the rescue manager, two Hungarian men flew to the Scandinavian country to buy another plane.

Two Hungarian nationals, aged 40 and 50, were found on Monday morning with the help of divers and helicopters. According to Swedish public television, the plane took off in Poland and headed for Dala-Jerna, northwest of Stockholm. En route, they diverted and attempted to land at Skåvsta International Airport, 100 kilometers southwest of Stockholm.

Among the entries to Hír TV, this Mandarin The following conversation between an air traffic controller and pilots on June 18 can be heard:

“We received word from a friend of our flight controller colleague that the weather at your original location is not suitable for landing, and he recommends that you go elsewhere!”

“Okay thank you sir!”

Later, at 20:02, the air traffic controller sent a message to the pilots

I lost radar contact with you. Probably because they are so few

– was told, but no answer came.