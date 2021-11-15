Index – Abroad – Kiev: Moscow escalates tensions in eastern Ukraine

Russia must make its military operations transparent because that is the only way to avoid it Increase in tension With Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks after talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Brussels. He said the concentration of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders had increased in recent weeks and that there was no danger of a direct attack on any NATO member state, but that they were following the situation “closely”. .

Stoltenberg confirmed: Coalition continues to see the Russian occupation of Crimea and its support for Russian sympathetic fighters in the Donetsk Basin as illegal.

He stressed that all NATO members unanimously condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine and supported reforms that would strengthen Kiev’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Dmitro Kuleba believed that what is currently seen on the Ukrainian-Russian border would not reunite a simple team.

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, “the situation is deteriorating” and Moscow wants to focus on the ability to deploy its military units very quickly.

He said Russia was continuing to escalate tensions in eastern Ukraine, providing arms, commanding troops there, financing the occupation and issuing Russian passports to locals.



