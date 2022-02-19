Index – Abroad – Joe Biden: Putin has decided to attack Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided Attacking Ukraine U.S. President Joe Biden told the White House on Friday. When asked if he believed Putin wanted to invade Ukraine, Biden replied, “Yes.”

Responding to a reporter’s question about this, Joe Biden said that in the current situation around Ukraine, it did not mean that Washington would sever diplomatic cooperation with Moscow.

Unless Vladimir Putin uses military force against Ukraine, diplomacy will always be an option.

– Joe Biden said that later Russian forces intend to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

According to the US President, “Russian armed forces are now encircling Ukraine.”

We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to attack Ukraine next week or in the coming days. Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, home to 2.8 million innocent people, is believed to be targeted.

The US leader said. He added:

We have publicly announced Russia’s plans on several occasions. Not because we want a conflict, but because we are doing everything we can to prevent Ukraine from being attacked.

“If Russia implements its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic war,” he said. CNN.

Ukraine has responded to the eviction

Meanwhile, people have already started the evening Exhaust In the People’s Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. The republics, which had been declared independent by Russian settlers and sympathizers in eastern Ukraine, began the expulsion on the grounds that the Ukrainians might launch an attack.

In response, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Valery Jalusny In your video message He said: “The allegations made by the leaders of the occupying government about the alleged attack by the Ukrainian armed forces and the scenes of the forcible liberation of the temporarily occupied territories are not true.” He added that the information provided by him could be verified by OSCE.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Donbass attack would inevitably lead to civilian casualties, so no such footage was considered. As he said, Ukraine is committed to the principles and rules of international law and human morality.

For us, unlike the occupiers, the lives of our Ukrainian citizens are of the greatest value throughout the country and beyond.

Valerie Jalushni said.

Public mobilization in Donetsk

President of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Puzil signed a general mobilization order. TASZSZ Russian news agency.

I request my comrades in the Reserve to go to the Army Commissioners. I signed the General Mobilization Order today

Pucil said in a video message released Saturday.

The document was presented by Natalia Biseniksnaya, chair of the Republican Ethics Committee.

In connection with the immediate threat of aggression by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the People’s Republic of Donetsk, I decide to announce and activate a nationwide mobilization to call on the citizens of the Reserve.

Said Natalia Psenicsnaya.

The 88 members present voted unanimously in favor of the document.

There were 12 fires in Donbass, and the friendly oil pipeline was damaged

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday morning, 12 fires broke out in the Donbass region. According to reports, there was no loss on the part of Ukraine. In addition, the aircraft of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was recorded at the junction of the collision line in the Donetsk region. Union.

There was a strong explosion Friday night in Luhansk. The Luganskinformcentr The company said the pipe exploded. Eyewitnesses say a fire broke out at the site of the Horizon plant. According to some reports, the accident occurred in the gas supply section at 2 Belomorskaya Street.

The Luhansk gas pipeline was blown up in at least three places on Friday night, an official from the Luhansk People’s Republic told TASZSZ news agency.

There were at least three explosions. A gas pipeline exploded at two locations on Frunze Street in the Vergunka area of ​​Malaya. About half an hour later there was an explosion on Veszelogorovskaya street in Kamennobrodsky district.

The authority said.

(Cover image: US President Joe Biden is conducting a nationwide report on the situation in Russia–On the situation on the Ukrainian border at the White House in Washington on February 18, 2022. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP)