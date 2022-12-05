Index – Abroad – Japan reacts to threat

Hamada Yasukazu A With Prime Minister Fumio Kisida and for the period between 2023 and 2027, after discussions with Finance Minister Sunichi Suzuki. project According to the 43 billion yen (300 billion euro) budget established in the region, it continues to grow. Security challenges The Japanese leadership wants to respond.

The announcement follows Japan’s prime minister’s decision last week to increase defense spending from one percent of GDP to two percent by 2027.

In Japan The national defense budget is considered a controversial issue because the country’s pacifist constitution, adopted in 1947, significantly restricts Can be used for self defense Magnitude of sums and possible involvement of the military.

Retaliation is the goal of military spending

In connection with these announcements, Japanese media indicated that the primary purpose of increasing military spending may be to build a counterattack capability that can effectively strike the missile launch sites of aggressor countries. .

At the same time, a significant increase in national defense spending could force the Japanese government to make painful budget cuts, which would enable budget reform without raising taxes for the time being.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund, Japan currently has one of the most advanced industrial nations’ public debt-to-GDP ratio of 260 percent.