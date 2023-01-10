Index – Abroad – Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized, 1,500 detained in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro, who recently resigned from the post of Brazilian president, is being treated in hospital.

Brazilian newspaper O Globo learned about the former head of state’s illness. Bolsonaro was reportedly hospitalized in Orlando, Florida with “abdominal pain”.

A report on the news Reuters Bolsonaro recalled being hospitalized several times during the 2018 election campaign after being stabbed at a campaign event. He was hospitalized in early 2022.

Sunday Violent protests erupted in the Brazilian capital. Bolsonaro’s supporters also stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court building.

The former president condemned the move on Twitter on Monday and distanced himself from the protesters.

– Manifestas pacificas, na forma da le, phasem parte da democracy. However, similar to what was practiced by the Left in 2013 and 2017, the occupation of public buildings took place today and I will rule. – Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023

1,500 people were detained and the damage was immense

The BBC According to his reports, at least 1,500 people have been detained by Brazilian authorities since Sunday’s riots.

As a result of the events, there was a significant drop in the Brazilian stock market. And meanwhile And that changed Besieged government buildings were also badly damaged.

Demonstrators vandalized several works of art and historical monuments.