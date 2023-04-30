Index – Abroad – Istvan Resberger: West may force ceasefire in Ukraine

“The main attack direction will be below Zaporizhzhia, eight or nine brigades will try to get to Melitopol, and in eight to ten days they will be able to break behind the Russian front line. At the same time, there is a risk that Donbass and Crimea will also be “in the bag”, he said. Mandarin Col. Istvan Rezberger, head of the National Public Service University’s Department of Military National Defense, about the Ukrainian military’s expected spring counteroffensive.

According to the colonel, several diversionary operations could be launched at the same time, for example near the city of Luhansk or in the north, but these will be difficult battles, because the Russians have built several defense lines, “the defense systems there” include tank trenches and mines behind them.”

The destination is the Sea of ​​Azov

According to the military expert, the Ukrainian army could not launch a surprise attack because the Russians are constantly monitoring the movements of Ukrainian troops with their satellite and drone military systems.

Since the capture of Melitopol would cut off the Russian military supply route between the Crimean Peninsula and Russian territories, the Ukrainian goal would be to reach the Sea of ​​Azov.

István Resperger said: During a counterattack, several small military attacks are expected on several front lines that will eventually converge on a main attack point. The colonel told the press that prolonged armed conflict favors the numerically superior Russians, and that the Ukrainians have the advantage of surprise, quick attacks, and in this respect they are superior to the Russians.

Will there be a ceasefire after the attack?

According to István Resperger, the West will not finance an endless war, so Ukrainians are particularly pressed for time. As he said, he thinks that the southern part of the Crimea and Kherson may still be in Russian hands after a counter-offensive, so that the chances

Sooner or later the West will bring Ukraine to the negotiating table

– said the colonel, who believes that the ceasefire may come under the roof after the counter-attack.

But even if it happens, the war will not be a victory for the Russians, because the nimbus of the military has been broken, and the Russians have lost their strategic objectives – although with the conflict they can “block Ukraine’s long-term strategy, Euro-Atlantic integration, NATO access”. said the colonel.