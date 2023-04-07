Index – Abroad – Israel rocked by attacks, one British brother and sister also killed

A British-Israeli brother and sister were killed in a shooting in the West Bank on Friday, just as one person died in the Tel Aviv terror attack. Sky News.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would be some time before the attackers were caught. The sibling pair had two daughters; Their mother survived the attack but was taken to hospital in critical condition.

It is learned that one of the girls is 15 years old and the other is 20 years old and their car was hit.

An attack was also carried out in Tel Aviv

A terrorist attack on a sidewalk in Tel Aviv on Friday night killed one person and wounded six others, which Israel also classified as an act of terrorism.

More details about what happened have not yet been released, but police say a vehicle hit pedestrians, and emergency services say at least one person suffered a gunshot wound.

The attacks came after Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to rocket attacks that Israel blamed on the militant group Hamas.

Additionally, tensions are high in the area following this week’s police raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.