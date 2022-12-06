Index – Abroad – Incident against him III. Carolid, the culprit, was arrested

III. King Charles He was on his way to Luton, 60km north of London, and was greeting locals who had gathered to welcome him outside the town hall, when someone from the crowd threw an egg at him.

According to a brief statement from regionally competent Bedfordshire County Police, the man was detained and questioned. Police have not named the suspect, saying only that he is in his twenties.

**An egg flew back into King Charles III. The accused was caught and interrogated pic.twitter.com/YU80lMr7tz — /Spriter/ (@Spriter0000) December 6, 2022

The king’s bodyguards briefly escorted the egg thrower away from the crowd until police identified and arrested him, but the king greeted the crowd again moments later.

An almost similar incident happened in York a month ago. In the first week of November, Carolyn and his wife Camilla traveled to the northern English city to mourn the death of the late King II, the monarch’s mother. The first official statue of Queen Elizabeth.

Before the Ceremony III. A man named Patrick Thelwell, 23, walked the surrounding streets with his wife to greet the thousands of people in person. He threw several eggs at them. The eggs did not hit anything, and the king, apparently jokingly, admitted to the incident near Micklegate Bar, the ancient city gate, without fear, MTI reported.