Index – Abroad – How do football fans drink beer during the Muslim ban?

The Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide (AB InBev), meaning the world’s largest beer producer, has remained silent for years in the Muslim state despite strict prohibition laws. Once Budweiser became an official sponsor of the Soccer World Cup, the company began to slowly churn out revenue growth. However, earlier, the managers of the small country said that no alcoholic beverages would be allowed to be sold during the sporting event.

According to Peter Cramer, the company’s director in charge of supply, the biggest challenge is stockpiling the beer, as it is predicted that fans will drink as much beer in a month as they consume in a normal year. In an area where there are only states that prohibit alcohol, where there are no liquor stores, cargo is delivered by large cargo ships.

Finding such large, strictly refrigerated warehouses to store beer is not easy. This is important as daytime temperatures in Qatar can exceed 35 degrees even in late October. The trucks are packed behind closed doors at night so beer can be delivered to restaurants and areas reserved for fans who are allowed to drink in the morning.

In such circumstances, beer is considered a perishable commodity and tastes best when freshly tapped.”

– says Peter Cramer, and then says that we try to organize the distribution so that the goods are available from the warehouses to the places of consumption in the shortest possible time.

Qatar does not outright ban the purchase of alcohol, but it does require a license. Wine, beer, and spirits are usually more expensive in upscale downtown restaurants. They charge 45-55 Qatari riyals for a pint of Budweiser, which is equivalent to 12-16 dollars, roughly HUF 4,800-6,400. At the same time, the possibility of drinking alcohol is a value that attracts Western tourists, in contrast to Saudi Arabia, which uses a complete ban. However, some believe this is the first sin on the road to becoming a party city like the mini-state Dubai.

Expats working in Qatar who earn more than 3,000 Qatari riyals ($815) per month can apply for an official license to purchase beer, wine and spirits, with written permission from their employer. This article. From Qatar Sales Company.

Drunkenness is prohibited and punishable

Public drunkenness is against the law and carries a six-month jail term and a 3,000 Qatari riyal fine. At the same time, Friday evening drinking in closed rooms of expensive hotels is not common among Westerners. However, the World Cup will push the limits of this law. Several foreign diplomats have questioned how Qatari authorities will react when drunken fans repeatedly violate the Muslim country’s rules of decency and privacy.

Local organizers initially wanted all FIFA events to be alcohol-free during the month of the World Cup, but later backed off. A compromise was reached, according to which special zones would be created for fans, where “a selection of international drinks would be available”. In addition, stadiums will have beer points where fans can buy and consume beer on site three hours before the match and one hour after the match, but they cannot bring it into the auditorium.

As AB InBev has already quoted, According to the director in charge of supply, his team very carefully assesses the expected beer demand and prepares accordingly. However, if they have underestimated the beer consumption potential of the fans, they have a stockpile of empty bottles and cans in the UK so that they can be immediately filled and airlifted to Qatar if needed.

Fans cannot bring alcohol into the country, which is guaranteed by airport security and a thorough search on arrival at customs. And more from different countries of the world Ten thousand law enforcement officers They are waiting in Qatar to command a crowd of more than a million fans. Meanwhile, before the start of the soccer World Cup, the company is already looking for six thousand people online who can teach them how to properly and reliably tap beer, always respecting the foam thickness of two measured fingers. Beer, writes in its brief Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Qatar talked to Europe



Over the weekend, the prestigious German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published an interview with the foreign minister of the host country, in which the majority of European countries judged Qatar as arbitrary, arrogant, as well as racist. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani considered comments that the Gulf nation was not intellectually or culturally ready to host a football World Cup insulting.

According to Shaikh, the Europeans’ dual attitude towards the country is very strange. For example, he believes that the German public is being misled by government politicians. He also finds it strange that nobody cares about buying natural gas from Qatar.

The foreign minister is not the first Arab leader to criticize the West in recent times. Foreigners have primarily objected to the way Qatari entrepreneurs treat hundreds of thousands of foreign guest workers and their disregard for the human rights of some minorities. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said in the current interview that they are doing everything they can to solve the problems found in the labor market, but the process is progressing slowly, but it will not end until after the World Cup.

The Politics He recalled that Qatar had been in the crosshairs of criticism since 2010, when it received the right to organize. Many did not consider the decision justified, while others condemned the appalling corruption and bribery that permeated it.

