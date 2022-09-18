Index – Abroad – How did the Ukrainians manage to mount a successful counterattack?

“Two counter-offensives from the Ukrainian side are coordinated with each other. An unexpected episode happened in Kherson, Ukrainians have been talking about it for months, and a week later a quick counter-offensive was launched in Kharkiv,” began Christian Jojart when asked by our newspaper.

An employee of the Strategic Defense Research Institute of the National Public Service University explained: The operational objective was to capture the city of Kubiansk near Kharkiv, which affects an important transport route by rail and road, from which Russian supply lines pass. Direction towards Izhyum. The Russians withdraw their forces from here, the Ukrainians reach the Oskil River, which can be well defended, and the Russians try to organize defenses on the eastern bank. The Ukrainians recaptured a significant part of the Kharkiv region, over three hundred settlements.

Did the Russians make a mistake?

The story circulated in the press that the Ukrainians considered the Kherson attack a diversion, but Christian Jojart said that it was not a diversion, that the Ukrainian offensive was also taking place in Kherson, but at the same time, Kyiv was still trying to handle it. Russian decision-making in some respects.

In Soviet literature, this is called coercive control, the essence of the technique: to make a decision as we wish, so that the enemy can make a decision that he believes is in his best interest.

The Ukrainians had been conducting the Kherson counteroffensive for several months, and it was not diverted, because they attacked, but they managed to send the Russians back to this part of the front.

– the expert summed up. The Russians threw forces into Kherson, creating a gap in the defenses that the Ukrainians exploited. Russian military units that did not perform well in the war, militias from the breakaway regions, and internal affairs forces remained in the Kharkiv region.

Krisztian Jojár also drew attention to the fact that Russian artillery activity near Kharkiv has increased in recent months, and based on patterns so far, this clearly indicates that the Russians are rotating their forces at the moment. There are small charges at the front where they are increasing artillery activity to hold territory and hold back the Ukrainians. Russian Telegram channels indicated that the Ukrainians were preparing for something before the attack, but Russian intelligence lost track of the formation of the Ukrainian team.

It is functionally important, but…

What was the significance of the successful Ukrainian counteroffensive to the entire war? – We asked Krisztian Jójárt.

It goes beyond military success, it is of operational importance for now. Whether it will be a strategic success is difficult to say. A significant part of the Russian personnel was withdrawn, but a large amount of military equipment was left behind. With this move, the Ukrainians have demonstrated to their Western backers that arms exports make sense, and it is important from an operational point of view that the Russians cannot now attack here, which eased the pressure.

On the other hand, after regrouping, the Russians will be able to deploy their forces west of Donetsk. Christian Joger assumes that large troop movements will be less likely later in the year, with seasonal conditions not favorable for large military operations.

Can the Russians move?

According to Krisztian Jójárt, Ukrainian progress may pave the way for expansion, but the probability of full mobilization in Russia is still low, primarily for domestic political reasons. Public support for the war may be waning, however, and the Kremlin has so far said it is “only” a special military operation. The Russians are trying to make up for their losses in other ways, such as financial incentives, creating volunteer battalions or recruiting convicts in exchange for serving the remainder of their sentences.

The expert added: There are structural limitations to ordering mobilization, because they can choose from a certain group of officers, and if there are officers and non-commissioned officers in front, in the case of mass mobilization, there will be a question. Who will train, prepare and direct the reservists. So, if mobilization is ordered tomorrow, it will not have an immediate effect on the front and the process will take months to complete.

In terms of escalation, the Russians moved in a different direction, for example attacking thermal power plants and electrical infrastructure with precision weapons. This points in the direction of trying to break the resilience of Ukrainian society through punitive strikes

The expert said.

balance of power

Krisztian Jojár explained our question about the current balance of power: Ukrainians are currently in a very favorable position in terms of manpower, because unlike Russia, Ukraine has had several rounds of mobilization and training for new personnel is ongoing. Foreign partners are also helping, for example the British are training ten thousand new recruits.

At the same time, the analyst made it clear that this mobilization advantage at the front could be used only to a certain extent for the time being: the forces would have to be spread over a very long front line, and there could still be shortages. Armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles are critical to combat offensive operations. However, in the medium term, the benefits of current training programs and Western arms exports will ripen, and this will have an impact if the Russian military is not mobilized.

Krisztian Jójárt summarized the technical problem as follows

With HIMARS missile launchers and Western intelligence support, the Ukrainians had the opportunity to conduct deep attacks, which played a key role in preparing the Kherson counteroffensive. The quality of Western technology is failing, but Russia’s quantitative superiority in artillery remains significant. The Ukrainians can use technological advantages at the local levels of the front areas, but this does not mean a strategic turn in the war. Additionally, the Russians are still able to attack Ukrainians with precision weapons across Ukrainian territory.

(Cover photo: Ukrainian soldiers in Izjum on September 17, 2022. Photo: Juan Barretto / AFP)