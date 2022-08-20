Index – Abroad – His former mercenary revealed the secrets of the infamous Wagner Group

The Wagner group, a Russian-owned private army, doesn’t even exist on paper. He doesn’t file tax returns, his supporters say he has nothing to do with him, and private military companies are illegal in Russia by law.

Mercenaries do not have official status, so they do not have the same rights and guarantees as official representatives of the armed forces, and they are paid only after the work is completed.

– He said Marat Kabithulin responds to Al Jazeera.

Gabidullin, whose identity has been confirmed by Russian and Ukrainian media, is the only former Wagner group mercenary to speak publicly about his experiences. He currently lives in the south of France, where he says he should be granted asylum Twice in the same river He wrote a book about his experiences titled

Wagner Group was founded in 2014 by Lt. Col. Dmitrizh Utkin, a veteran of the Chechen wars. Since then, mercenaries have served Russian interests in Ukraine, Africa and the Syrian civil war. A Telegram user recently posted an image showing billboards in Russia The job ads reportedly offer a monthly stipend of 240,000 Russian rubles (about HUF 1.6 million), more than an average soldier’s salary.

Capitulin, who served in the mercenary force between 2015 and 2019, said the ideological background is a glaze over the whole. In fact, everyone is motivated by money.

When I joined the team, most of the people there had combat experience from many wars – from Chechnya, Georgia – most of them have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014.

he added.

In 2018, dozens of Russian mercenaries were killed in US airstrikes against pro-government forces in Syria after they attacked an oil plant the Americans were defending. However, little is known about those who die as mercenaries because their families are under pressure to keep quiet.

In addition to Syria, the Wagner Group has been active in Africa since 2017, including Sudan and the Central African Republic. In the latter country, in 2018, three Russian journalists investigating the group died while reporting. Additionally, Human Rights Watch has accused mercenaries of torturing, executing, and kidnapping civilians in Africa and Syria.

These cases have not yet been investigated by Russian authorities.

After the February invasion, many mercenaries who were probably involved in massacres in Africa and Syria were reintegrated into Ukraine.

Wagner mercenaries took part in the strategically important battles for the Ukrainian cities of Popashna and Liszhansk and the Wuhlehirsk power plant.

Among the Russian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine is Redoubt, which quickly mobilized disgraced or blacklisted ex-soldiers and later suffered heavy casualties. As Russian losses mount in Ukraine, recruiters are expanding their options, which is important because Putin is not expected to announce a general mobilization.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz journalists reported that Wagner Group was looking for Uzbek and Kyrgyz recruits for the “Ukrainian special operations zone” and offered a monthly salary of 240,000 rubles and fast-track Russian citizenship.

(Cover image: Marat Kapitulin. Photo: Stephane de Sakudin/AFP)