A week ago we wrote about how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Zalushny were nervous about the situation around Bakmut, according to a German newspaper. Bild learned that he wanted to withdraw his forces from Bahmut several weeks ago, but was not given permission to do so.

Most soldiers in Bahmut do not understand why the city is being held

A Ukrainian military analyst told Bild on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine’s most important arms supplier, the United States, has now joined the debate over the security of Donbass. According to Bild, there is no other way to interpret the words of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“I don’t want to underestimate the enormous work invested by the Ukrainian soldiers and leadership in the defense of Bahmut, but I think it is symbolic rather than of strategic and operational value,” the head of the ministry said.

It is a harsh criticism of Kiev and the president, who has so far rejected all proposals from his staff to leave the city. Now there is a clear signal from Washington that the security of the city is considered only “symbolic value”.

The president was adamant

This does not seem to have swayed the Ukrainian political leadership: the latest news is that Volodymyr Zelenskyi has urged the top military leadership to continue the defense of Bahmuth – despite the fact that heavy casualties could prevent a planned counter-offensive.

The long-term holding of Bahmut by the Ukrainian military worries the US, even though the city is of little military importance in their view. See also Economy: Ukraine is slowly freezing and it will now be decided whether the Russians' new tactics will work

The defense of the city is also costing Ukraine dearly, as Ukrainian soldiers die every day defending parts of the city against new attacks by Russian troops. He writes that this view was confirmed by military sources in Brussels Build.

The Politics According to a political magazine, several Western military officials complain that both troops are trained for counterattacks and that most of the ammunition provided is currently being used in Bahmut. According to them, they should be used to liberate Russia’s less defended fronts.

The Ukrainian military is using thousands of explosives every day to block the Russian advance around the city.

We are working on the problem, but it will take time. Ammunition shortages and unclear political direction from Kiev prevent Ukraine from effectively defending itself.

A Western diplomat told Bild.

Trying to time the cave?

Even in Ukraine, Zelensky is criticized for his decisions regarding Bahmut. “We can waste all the resources in the city that we wanted to use for counterattacks,” declared Reserve Colonel Ole Zhdanov, a Ukrainian military expert.

According to Bild, Ukraine is playing catch-up in Bahmut and is trying to defend the city until the mass weapons promised from earlier this year arrive in the country.

Currently, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers of German, American and British origin are trained to use assault weapons. By June, more than 500 tanks and armored personnel carriers will arrive in Ukraine. The newspaper reports that these weapons and soldiers will be used directly in Bahmut to recapture lost territory and perhaps advance deep into Russian-occupied territory.

(Cover image: Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: MTI / AP / Efrem Lukatsky)