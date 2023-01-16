Index – Abroad – Greta Thunberg taken away by German police

As we reported, tens of thousands protested against the expansion of a coal mine in Lutserath in the Rhineland. Hundreds of buses brought activists from Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Dresden and other cities.

Quarry area Riot police were waiting for the demonstratorsThey then tried to push them back with rubber sticks and then started throwing mud at the uniformed men, some of whom got stuck in the mud.

A video shows famous climate activist Greta Thunberg surrounded by other activists and pushed by police.

As the organizer of the demonstration, Greta Thunberg could not stop her heart: she did not comply with the call of the police to leave the area.

A. said that the police forcefully took him by the hand and forced him to remove him from the spot Build German news site.

The Climate activists They have occupied the village in West Rhine-Westphalia for more than two years, protesting the demolition of the Karsweiler coal mine for expansion.

Greta Thunberg joined them on Saturday in a rally in fields near Lützerath calling the German government’s compromise deal with a coal mine owner a disgrace.

According to police, nine activists were taken to hospital. More than 70 policemen were injured in the process of evacuating the protesters.

(Cover photo: Greta Thunberg A who is in Lutzerath Coal mine expansion In a demonstration on January 15, 2023. (Photo: Federico Camparini/Picture Alliance/Getty Images)