Index – Abroad – Germany Legalizes Marijuana Could Start Domino Effect in Europe

The coalition government is consulting health experts, economists and farmers in a bid to lift the ban within two years. Legalize Cannabis distribution.

In recent weeks, Olaf Scholz’s coalition government has reiterated a commitment in the 2021 coalition agreement to legalize the recreational use of what Green and Liberal party ministers refer to as “bubots,” popular among German rappers.

In the week of Guardian It has concluded a consultation process of five public inquiries involving health experts, economists and cannabis growers, kicking off its race to lift legal and regulatory barriers within a year or two. Draft legislation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

European countries may follow suit

Germany joins Canada and California in legalizing the recreational use of cannabis, leading to changes in a UN convention that restricts the plant’s cultivation and pressure from neighboring countries. For European countries Follow along Example of Germany.

“There will be a domino effect, that’s for sure,” said Justus Haukop, director of the Düsseldorf Institute for Competitiveness. According to him, “European countries like France, which have a huge problem with illegal cannabis use, are watching closely what Germany is doing.”

The country can also count on significant economic benefits: with an estimated annual demand of 400 tons of cannabis, Germany could receive 4.7 billion euros annually from additional tax revenue, and would not have to initiate criminal proceedings. Heart Against Cannabis Users

Legalization is the government’s goal

According to the government’s official rationale, the goal of legalization is to eradicate the illegal cannabis trade, thereby controlling the quality of cannabis offered for sale, preventing adulterated products from entering the market, and protecting minors.

“We are talking about regulating the market. If done correctly, this can prevent adolescents from using aggressively. Don’t want to repeat the mistakes made by Madhu“German Medicines Commissioner Burgard Beinert said on Thursday.

Germany legalized the medical use of cannabis in 2017.