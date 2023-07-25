Index – Abroad – Georgia Meloni to lead anti-immigration campaign

The meeting focused on preventing human trafficking fueled by illegal migration, and participants discussed topics such as the issue of renewable energy and the fight against climate change. The Italian prime minister called the initiative “the Roman process”.“ Called it, and pointed out that it could take years to implement – report Reuters.

Meloni recalled that the European Union signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tunisia last week, which the Italian prime minister said was a milestone in the fight against immigration.

According to the signed agreement, the parties will take tough action against human traffickers and intensify their support for tightening borders.

Our goal is to make the agreement with Tunisia a model for other countries in the region to follow

– said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after the meeting.

Illegal migration has been a serious problem for Italy for many years, and extreme migration hotspots have also developed, for example in the south, on the island of Lampedusa. For the Italian government, immigration is a demographic dilemma because the country’s population is aging and its population is shrinking, and the Italian economy also needs new workers.

This year, more than 83,000 migrants have landed in Italy. The number was 34,000 last year, with only 25,000 refugees registered in 2021.