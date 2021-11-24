French presidential candidate Michael Barnier said France had lost control of immigration and there was a sense of impunity in the country. The French politician, who is running for fifth place for the center-right Republican presidency in the 2022 election, said France has “fallen sharply”. According to him Emmanuel Macron MTI said the leadership style of the Republican leader was very arrogant and had only one goal in mind, thus provoking divisions.

Barnier finds that immigration should be banned until European and French immigration rules are enacted, which are currently dangerous. Politicians want to patrol some residences that are out of police control and call for a referendum to reintroduce compulsory military service. Moderate center-right politicians, Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, have rejected the assumption that he wants to recapture conservative voters from the far-right camp.

The Macron government has denied allegations that it has lost control of the number of foreigners coming to France. However, according to the Official Statistics Office, the number of immigrants has been rising significantly since the early 2000s: by 2020, 272,000 immigrants had arrived in France, up from 259,000 in 2016, the last year of the Socialist Franுவாois Hollande.