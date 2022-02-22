Index – Abroad – Foreign News Summary of the Corona Virus – Tuesday on the Code!

Israel first announced the launch of a fourth vaccine against the corona virus. After a while, Hungary began to develop guidelines for this. There is an argument for and against this. Who is right, and on what basis is the question decided? – Index recently wrote about this.

Now an interesting article has appeared in the New York Times Several new studies suggest that many parts of the immune system may receive a lasting, effective response to any variant of the corona virus.

Other parts of the immune system can remember and destroy the virus for months or even years

– Reveals at least four studies published in several prestigious journals over the past month.

The article reminds us that studies show that three doses of the Kovit vaccine – or even two – are enough to protect most people from chronic illness and death in the long run.

John Verry, director of the Institute of Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania, said that although the fourth dose may benefit people over 65 or those at high risk for the disease, it may not be necessary for most people.

The New York Times article discusses how the Omigran variant can “bypass” antibodies after two vaccines – immune molecules that prevent the virus from infecting cells. However, a third dose of MRNA vaccine, made by Pfizer-BioEntech or Moderna, produces very large amounts of antibodies in the human body.

In the United States, federal health officials say they have no plans to prescribe a fourth drug in the future, including a scientific view.

Resolution A group of scientists called KEKSZ (Consensus for Health Circle Experts) recently released a report on the need for a fourth vaccine in Hungary. It is written that the introduction of the fourth vaccine is currently common to all. Cannot be justified by scientific arguments.