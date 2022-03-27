Index – Abroad – Fighting in Ukraine will lead to renewed fighting in the South Caucasus

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijani troops recently attacked the positions of Nagorno-Karabakh forces in the Farru region four times by Turkish Pygmy DP-2 drones. Azerbaijani forces were called in to withdraw their troops from the region. The Ministry of Defense said peacekeepers were currently trying to resolve the situation.

According to press reports, the internationally unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh has decided to temporarily impose a state of war. Three Armenians were killed in recent clashes on Friday.

However, on Saturday night Azerbaijan denied allegations of violating the November 2020 trilateral ceasefire agreement, under which Russian peacekeepers were sent to the region. The Baku leadership also accused the Armenian forces of not leaving the territories given to Azerbaijan.

Local newspapers recently reported that the war in Ukraine had destabilized the South Caucasus region and that Russia had withdrawn some of its peacekeepers. Moscow has not yet confirmed this.

